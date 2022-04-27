Infinix Launches Smart 6 Budget Phone With Dual Cameras in India, Priced at Rs 7,499

Infinix has launched a new budget smartphone dubbed Infinix Smart 6 in India for entry-level users. The phone succeeds the Infinix Smart 5 from August 2020, but still retains modest hardware to keep the pricing more affordable. Its key features include dual-rear cameras and a large 5,000mAh battery. The phone will retail in four colours - Heart of Ocean, Light Sea Green, Polar Black, and Starry Purple via Flipkart on May 6. In terms of design, the new-gen model carries a square rear camera module instead of a rectangular housing.

Infinix Smart 6 Price in India

The Infinix Smart 6 carries a price tag of Rs 7,499 for the sole 64GB model, and its sale will being on Flipkart on May 6. The platform currently include a ‘Notify Me’ button to get an alert when the sale of the phone begins early next month. As mentioned, customers can choose between Heart of Ocean, Light Sea Green, Polar Black, and Starry Purple options.

Flipkart has also listed some sale deals like 10 percent on Kotak credit cards and RBL credit and debit cards. As always, Flipkart Axis Bank card users can enjoy 5 percent cash back at the time of payment.

Infinix Smart 6 Specifications

The latest Infinix Smart 6 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display and a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC under the hood. The display has a waterdrop-style notch for the single selfie camera and offers 500 nits of brightness as well as screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent. The chipset comes paired with 2GB of RAM (extra 2GB of virtual RAM) and 32GB storage that is expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card. Since the smartphone is designed for entry-level users and features modest hardware, it runs on the Android 11 (Go edition)-based XOS 7.6 that includes a toned-down version of Google apps. The phone also supports face unlock, and there’s a rear fingerprint sensor. Infinix says its rear panel is made from an anti-bacterial material.

The rear camera module on the Infinix Smart 6 houses an 8-megapixel primary sensor with an AI sensor. The rear camera module also includes a double LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the handset from Infinix comes with a 5-megapixel AI selfie camera. The camera app on the phone comes bundled with modes like, Auto Scene detection, AI HDR, Beauty, and Portrait among others. The Infinix Smart 6 also packs a 5,000mAh, and the company promises up to 31 hours of battery life. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, and more.

