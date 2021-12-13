Infinix has officially launched the Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11S in India. The phones were first unveiled at an event last month. The two phones will retail via Flipkart in multiple colour options but on different dates. The budget Infinix Note 11 will be available for Rs 11,999 for the single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model from December 23. Customers will get Celestial Snow, Glacier Green, and Graphite Black colour options. On the other hand, the Infinix Note 11S gets 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options for Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. The phone will come in Haze Green, Mithril Grey, and Symphony Cyan colours and the sale will start on December 20.

Starting with the Infinix Note 11S, the smartphone sports a 6.95-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a sampling rate of 180Hz. The display also has 480 nits of peak brightness and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, we get the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset accompanied by 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The same chipset powers budget smartphones like Realme 8i. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The Infinix Note 11S has a triple rear camera system that houses a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, we get a 16-megapixel for selfies and video calling.

The Infinix Note 11, on the other hand, features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and carries the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset under the hood. The chipset comes paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. We again get a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. At the back, there’s a 50-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel shooters for depth sensing and AI filters. At the front, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

