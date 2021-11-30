Infinix Note 11S, Infinix Note 11 Are Now Official: Price, Specifications And More

Chinese smartphone maker Infinix has announced its latest Infinix Note 11 series that includes the Infinix Note 11 and the Infinix Note 11S. The Infinix Note 11 series comes as the company’s successor to the Infinix Note 10 series and will be launched in the country on December 13 on Flipkart. The Infinix Note 11S comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display, while the Infinix Note 11 is said to come with a first-in-segment AMOLED display. Both the smartphones will come powered by a MediaTek Helio processor. Let us take a look at what Infinix has announced.

In terms of specifications, the Infinix Note 11S comes with a 6.95-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display also comes with 480 nits of peak brightness and has a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone has been launched in three colour options and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Infinix Note 11S comes with a triple rear camera that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Infinix Note 11S Comes with a 16-megapixel front shooter.

The Infinix Note 11, on the other hand, comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

The camera on the Infinix Note 11 is also a triple rear camera that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel AI sensor. Up front, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel front camera.

