Infinix Note 12 Pro Launched In India With AMOLED Display, Triple Cameras: Price, Specs And More

Smartphone maker Infinix has launcheed its latest smartphone, the Infinix Note 12 Pro in India. The Infinix Note 12 Pro comes as a 4G offering from the brand and comes with a triple camera setup, 5000mAh battery, and more.

Infinix Note 12 Pro Price And Availability

The Infinix Note 12 Pro has been launched in India at a price of Rs 16,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone has been launched in three colour options - Alpine White, Tuscany Bluee, and Volcanic gray colour options. The device will be sold on Flipkart and will go on sale starting September 1.

Infinix Note 12 Pro Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Infinix Note 12 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage that is expandable to up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. The Infinix Note 12 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The Infinix Note 12 Pro is one of the first smartphones to come with MediaTek’s latest Helio G99 chipset for 4G smartphones. The MediaTek Helio G99 chipset was announced earlier this week and is constructed using TSMC’s 6nm process and is geared to facilitate ideal performance, reliability, and quality gaming performance for 4G handsets.

There is a triple rear camera setup on the Infinix Note 12 Pro that includes a 108-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a third unspeified AI lens. Up front, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB type-C port. There are a bunch of sensors on the Infinix Note 12 Pro that include an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, a proximity sensor, and a gyroscope.

