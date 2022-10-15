Inside The Factory: How MIVI TWS Earbuds Are Made In India

MIVI is one of the first Indian companies to start manufacturing audio products like Bluetooth speakers, headphones, TWS earbuds, etc from scratch. This is important to highlight as most Indian brands are simply white-labelling their products that they import from China, Vietnam and other countries.

The electronics brand MIVI was founded in 2015 by Viswanadh Kandula and Midhula Devabhaktuni. The name MIVI was derived from their names itself– (MI)dhula and (VI)swanadh. The ‘MIVI couple’ left their jobs in the U.S. and came back to India to start up. Interestingly, the couple had no tech background when they started MIVI.

We got an exclusive opportunity to visit the factory of the electronics brand MIVI in Hyderabad. MIVI is already manufacturing TWS earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, neckbands and other audio products in India.

MIVI’s plant (Avishkaran Industries) in Hyderabad has over 1500 employees out of which 80% of the workforce is women. Watch this video as Debashis Sarkar, Editor, News18 Tech takes around the MIVI facility in Hyderabad.

The brand is also planning to launch its range of smartwatches in India and MIVI is already manufacturing its smartwatch range that will be launched soon at the same factory.

MIVI started in India by selling chargers in the country and slowly moved into audio products due to the market demand in India. Initially, MIVI, like other Indian brands, were sourcing their products from China and sold them in India. However, very soon they realised the importance of manufacturing their own products. Being a small brand, MIVI found it difficult to get access to tier 1 suppliers in China and managing product quality became a difficult job.

“When we discussed the idea of making products in India, everybody told us that we were crazy. In fact, I was the first person to call Viswanadh crazy! But soon it was all about risking it all for the greater good," said Midhula Devabhaktuni, co-founder and CMO at MIVI.

From getting 20-30 orders per day half a decade back, the brand MIVI has now become a prominent player in the audio segment in India.

