Instagram Brings New Text-To-Speech, Voice Effects Feature For Reels: How To Use

Meta-owned Instagram is bringing two new features to Reels, the app’s TikTok-like short video format. The two features coming to Reels include Text-to-Speech and Voice Effects that offer creators more options while making Reels. The Text to Speech feature lets users use an artificial voice to read any text they add instead of using their voice in the video. Voice Effects, on the other hand, can be used to modify the audio and voiceover on Instagram Reels. These new features were announced by Instagram in a blog post on its Community page on November 11. The features come as the company’s latest effort to give users more creative options to explore while making Reels. The new features are being rolled out to users on both iOS and Android.

The Text-to-Speech option can be accessed via the text tool in the Reels camera. It enables an auto-generated voice to read the text one has added to Reels. As mentioned above, this feature will allow users to use an artificial voice to the videos instead of their own. In order to access the new text-to-voice feature, users need to open the Reels Camera in the >Instagram app > >Record video or upload from gallery > Tap the >Text tool > Tap on the text bubble and select “>Text to Speech" from the >three dots menu > >Select the voice you’d like to use > >Post.

The Voice Effect feature, on the other hand, allows users to modify the audio or voiceover in their Reels. Currently, Instagram has offered five voice effect options - announcer, helium, giant, robot, and vocalist to make funny videos with different voices. In order to use the new feature, users need to record a reel, and tap the Music Note to open the audio mixer. Then, users need to go to the Effects menu and select a Voice Effect to modify their reel or voiceover.

