Instagram Bug That Was Showing You Stories Again And Again Has Been Fixed With New Update

Instagram users on iOS were facing an issue with the Stories from their followers. According to user reports dating as far back as Tuesday, iPhone users were seeing people’s old stories every time they clicked to see a newer story.

Instagram has fixed the issue by releasing an update on the App Store. Those iPhone users who are still facing this issue are advised to check for the update and see if their app is one the latest version - v239.1. The changelog for the version 239.1 update mentions that “this version contains bug fixes and performance improvements." However, few users on Twitter are still saying that they are seeing older stories.

ALSO READ: Instagram Now Allows You To Pin Three Posts On Top Of Profile Grid: Here’s How To Do It

Advertisement

A Meta spokesperson told The Verge that the company is aware that people are having trouble accessing Instagram Stories. Christine Pai, the Meta executive, said that Instagram is “working on getting things back to normal as quickly as possible," further apologising for the inconvenience.

The root cause for this issue, according to The Verge report, was that the Meta-owned app did not remember where users left off while viewing someone’s story. For example, if a person posted five stories and you have seen all stories, Instagram won’t remember that and if that person posts a sixth story, the app will show you all six all over again.

Now, it is not known as to how many users were afftected and how many are still facing the issue. For most users, however, the issue seems to have been fixed.

WATCH VIDEO: Vivo X80 Pro Review: Should You Spend Rs 79,999 On This Smartphone?

Instagram recently brought the ability to pin up to three posts on your profile. To pin a post, users need to open whichever post or Reel they want at the top of their profile, then click the three-dots on the top right corner of the post, then select “Pin to Your Profile." This will bring the selected post on top of the profile grid.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.