Instagram De-Addiction? How To Check the Amount of Time You Spend on This App

We live in an age where social media has become an integral part of our lives. From catching up with friends and family and sharing hilarious memes to keeping the world updated about the most recent happenings in our life, we cannot fathom a world without our social media handles. Instagram has gained an immense amount of popularity among youngsters all over the globe in the last few years. From creating reels, going live, sharing selfies and messaging friends to following your favorite people, including celebs, Instagram gives you an array of functions for your entertainment.

If you have followed a huge number of people or pages, the amount of content on your feed might be endless, causing you to spend hours just scrolling through your feed. You may soon realize that spending a lot of time on Instagram is eating into your other activities and decide to keep a check on the addiction. To start with it, the most logical thing to do is to determine how much time you have been spending on the app. Instagram offers you an option to do that. There is a way to find out the average amount of time you have spent on the app in the past seven days. The time spent on Instagram starts when you open the app and ends when you close it or switch to a different smartphone app.

>Here is how you can find out the time you spend on the app:

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your phone. Your feed should be showing by default.

Step 2: Tap on your profile picture at the bottom right of your screen to navigate to your profile.

Step 3: You will find an icon with three vertical lines on the top right which is the menu option. Tap on it.

Step 4: From the list that is displayed, tap ‘Your activity’ and then tap on time. You should be able to see the average time you spent on Instagram in the last week.>

