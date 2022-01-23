Instagram Expands ‘Remix’ Feature to All Videos and Not Just Reels

Instagram has announced that it is expanding the Remix feature to all public videos. The Meta-owned company had first introduced Remix last year for its short-video format called Reels. It essentially enables a creator to ‘remix’ its own video with an existing Reel by the same user or others. The end product appears in a split view where audiences can watch two short clips stitched together. The latest update allows users to use ‘Remix’ with regular Instagram videos, and it’ll have a longer time limit.

To try out the Instagram Remix feature with regular videos:

Choose your favourite video on the platform

Hit the three dots in the upper right corner of eligible videos

You’ll see the ‘Remix this video’ option there

Select it and add your video

It appears that the feature is gradually rolling out to users globally. Users must check if they are using the latest version of the app to enjoy all the new updates. In case you’re planning to use Instagram Remix on Reels, follow these steps:

Choose your Reel of choice

Tap on the three-dot menu and select ‘Remix this Reel’

As mentioned, the screen will split into two halves. One side will contain the original clip

The new video will feature on the other side

Once recorded, users can adjust the volume of original/ new clips and even add a voiceover

Instagram had introduced Reels to Indian audiences first following the ban of TikTok in India in June 2020. TikTok still has a huge market globally when it comes to short video format apps. Instagram Remix was introduced last year, inspired by TikTok’s Duets feature. The Meta-owned company continues to upgrade Reels to rival TikTok.

Recently, Instagram announced a new feature to let creators earn money from their followers directly. Audiences can ‘subscribe’ to profiles and can enjoy exclusive content. Instagram is testing the feature with select users in the US.

