Instagram Gets 'Add Yours' Prompt to Make Stories More Engaging: How to Use

Instagram recently announced the addition of an ‘Add Yours’ sticker for stories that allows users to persuade others to respond to their Stories in a more engaging format. When users add the ‘Add Yours’ sticker, say with the prompt “OOTD" (outfit of the day), viewers can reply to the story with their own image. However, these replies get added to a new window that is viewable by the author’s followers. The feature takes inspiration from TikTok’s Duet chain feature that lets followers view replies (in the form of videos) to the original clip.

Instagram explains the ‘Add Yours’ sticker essentially creates a public thread in stories. “With custom prompts and public responses, you can share the sticker and see who responds to it in their own Stories," the company said. Users can add any caption to get relevant replies from others, say ‘Diwali Outfit.’ These replies or threads will be viewable till the Story is there on the platform - 24 hours before. The rollout appears to be a global one, and users must ensure they are using the latest version of the app on their Android and iOS platforms. To use the feature, upload an Instagram Story, and before publishing, it, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to find the ‘Add Yours’ sticker.

Advertisement

Giving its users a new way to connect to friends and family during the festive season, Instagram also launched three new stickers on its platforms. A part of Instagram’s global Diwali campaign called #ShareYourLight, the stickers have been created in collaboration with Bengaluru based illustrator, muralist and pattern designer, Neethi (@kneethee). The stickers signify the celebration of new beginnings and lights triumph over darkness. Once live, users will be able post-Instagram Stories using stickers, these Stories will also be visible to their followers in a Diwali special multi-author story. These stickers are available on the Instagram app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.