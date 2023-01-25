Instagram Head Admits Showing You Too Many Videos, Wants To Change That In 2023

Instagram feeds have become more about videos than photos and this time the admission comes straight from the horse’s mouth. Adam Mosseri, CEO, Instagram has confessed that the platform has shown too many videos to its users in the past year, going against its focus on being a photo-sharing app.

He has also talked about the change to videos has not pleased many photographers, and assures that Instagram is planning to find the right balance between showing videos and photos to its users.

Mosseri and Co. have been trying out different ways to bring more user time to the platform, and its constant evolution is a sign that not all features are welcomed with open arms. What started as a platform to host photos and share with others, now lets you create content like Stories, message users privately, and also become a vital cog of the social media influencers.

Mosseri also tried making broad changes to the interface by introducing photos in 9:16 format to match with the layout of the videos, but the company faced massive backlash, forcing them to revert back to the old format.

Instagram is owned by Meta, which means you have more product integration with other apps like Facebook and WhatsApp.

He also made it evident that even with all these videos showing up on your feed, Instagram has no plans to get rid of photos anytime soon. “But photos are always going to be an important part of what we do. And there are always going to be people who love and are interested in finding photos on Instagram and elsewhere. And I want to make sure that we’re very clear about that," he explained in his story post.

The platform is also working in another direction with features like Quiet Mode which was introduced recently that allows people to cut off from their social media accounts and snooze the app notifications.

