Instagram is Making It Easier for Users to Support Social Cause With This New Update

Instagram is testing a new feature to help users discover social media movements around the world. The Meta-owned platform is rolling out a handful of hashtags that are focused on “long-standing movements" on Instagram and in the world, like #BlackLivesMatter, #womensrights and #climatecrisis. Instagram explains the new feature will let users “support, fundraise, and spread" the word about the social causes centred directly through hashtags. Users will see a new Support option next to the follow button at the top that would offer more information about the cause. Users will also see a new prompt from the bottom with two additional options. One of them is ‘Spread the Word’ to let users share the cause with friends via DM (direct message).

The prompt will also highlight a ‘Create a fundraiser’ option to help users start a fundraiser on behalf of the movement. Instagram says it has consulted with several organisations including the GLAAD, NAACP, Advancing Justice – AAJC, Hispanic Heritage Foundation, Othering and Belonging Institute, and IllumiNative to select the initial list of hashtags. In a blog post, the company adds, “We will continue to work with organisations and experts who focus on different movements and campaigns as well, to bring this experience to more topics on Instagram".

Earlier this month, Instagram rolled out a major upgrade that essentially changes the way users view feeds on the platform. Over the years, the Meta-owned platform relied on algorithms and AI to show feeds as per users’ scrolling and liking behaviour. While the option is still on by default, Instagram is adding the option to view feeds chronologically. Users can select the ‘Follower’ view to check out posts by people they are following in newest to oldest order. There’s also a ‘Favourite’ view where users can create a favourite list. It can include celebrities or personalities users don’t ‘follow’. To use the feature, go to home on Instagram and tap the Instagram logo at the top.

