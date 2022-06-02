Instagram Launches AMBER Alerts To Help Find Missing Children: Here's How It Works

Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has announced that it is launching AMBER Alerts on the platform that will allow people to see and share notices of missing children in their area. This feature has already started rolling out, and will be fully available in 25 countries, including South Africa, Taiwan, Ukraine, the UK, the UAE and the US, and more in the coming weeks.

“We are bringing AMBER Alerts to Instagram for the first time. This feature was developed in partnership with organizations like the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the US, the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children, the National Crime Agency in the UK, the Attorney General’s Office in Mexico, the Australian Federal Police and more," Instagram said in a blogpost.

Since 2015, AMBER Alerts on Facebook have been successful in helping authorities find and quickly locate missing children. With this update, if an AMBER Alert is activated by law enforcement and you are in the designated search area, the alert will now appear in your Instagram feed.

The alert will include important details about the child such as a photo, description, location of the abduction and any other available information that can be provided. People can also share the alert with friends to further spread the word. These alerts are rare and specific to the search area., Instagram has said If you get one, it means there is an active search for a missing child nearby.

