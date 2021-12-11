Instagram Launches Playback Feature To Give You a Throwback At 2021: How To Use

Meta (formerly Facebook)-owned Instagram has launched a new Playback feature for users to show a recap of their “best Stories" from 2021. With the latest feature, Instagram users can show their followers their 10 favourite stories from the year. For the 2021 Playback stories, Instagram will suggest a set of Stories, but users can remove them and select others before sharing their 2021 playback video. The feature is available to all users and will only be available for the next few weeks.

Instagram has begun showing a banner at the top of users’ Instagram feeds with a button which allows users to curate stories from their archives. The stories are shown with a 2021 Banner and will be compiled into their 2021 Playback. As mentioned above, users can remove the Stories that are automatically selected, in case they bring back unwanted memories. These obviously, can be replaced with any other Story from 2021.

The new Playback feature also comes in handy if a person wants a refresher on the year they have had. Users can also create their own year-in-review videos to recap their top Stories for the year. The feature is said to be inspired by Spotify’s Wrapped feature, as well as by various other tools which are wildly popular at the end of each year.

Instagram has not announced any feature related to sharing people’s top posts of 2021, and the current feature only supports stories from a user’s archive. Instagram’s new Playback feature has began rolling out to all users, but it will remain a limited-time feature.

Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri recently said that the company is working on giving more control to users on the platform. The Meta-owned platform is also bringing back a version of the company’s original chronological feed, which was removed back in 2016.

