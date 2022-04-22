Instagram Making Big Changes To Stop People Posting TikTok Videos as Reels

Instagram Head, Adam Mosseri has announced plans to prioritise original content on the platform. In a video across the company’s social media channels, Mosseri said that the platform aims to “make sure that credit is going to those who deserve it". It essentially means that Instagram is deploying measures to ensure that users and creators are not recycling the same content across verticals. In this case, he is referring to short video content from TikTok on Instagram in the form of Reels.

TikTok, which remains banned in India since early 2020, is still available to use across major markets like the UK, the US, Australia, and more. Since the platform offers more user-friendly tools to create short videos, users recycle TikTok-created videos on Instagram. Sadly, TikTok videos include a watermark that makes them easy to recognise. The watermark also works as a free advertisement across rival platforms.

Adam Mosseri did not share details on how Instagram is readying to combat this challenge, but these will mostly relate to its algorithm. One of the obvious changes would be to spot the TikTok watermark on short videos that might automatically get downplayed.

In a video, Mosseri explains, “If you create something from scratch you should get more credit than if you are sharing something that you found from someone else. We’re going to do more to try and value original content more, particularly compared to reposted content".

Although it does not highlight videos created with third-party editing apps, Instagram will likely value Reels created with its in-app tools. Notably, the same development was announced by Instagram in February 2021. Spokesperson Devi Narasimhan had told The Verge that the Instagram algorithm won’t promote Reels that have a TikTok watermark.

Mosseri also shared developments about the latest Product Tag feature that the platform started rolling out in the US. The tool will let users not only tag the brand on their image posts but also add links to products. It will aim to increase the visibility of the product, and the creator’s visibility among brands for future collaboration.

