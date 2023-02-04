Instagram May Introduce Paid 'Blue Tick' Verification Following Twitter's Footsteps

A developer has reportedly uncovered the presence of paid verification in Instagram’s source code—which could allow users to receive the coveted ‘blue tick’ next to their name to indicate that they are a verified account. This speculation has emerged just a few months after Elon Musk purchased Twitter and introduced the ‘Twitter Blue’ verification feature—offering similar benefits to users.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Alessandro Paluzzi has uncovered evidence in the form of code bits suggesting that Meta-owned platforms Instagram and Facebook may soon introduce paid verification services on both platforms. Paluzzi shared screenshots via TechCrunch, which say: “IG_NME_PAID_BLUE_BADGE_IDV" and “FB_NME_PAID_BLUE_BADGE_IDV."

While there has been no official announcement from Instagram, such a feature could exist, given that Mark Zuckerberg and his team have been investing heavily in the development of the Metaverse and seeking alternative sources of revenue.

Additionally, due to Apple’s App Tracking Transparency requirement, companies like Meta have experienced a significant loss of advertising revenue as well—with an approximate hit of $10 billion last year, as per 9to5Mac.

Instagram has also been transparent about recent shortcomings, including the removal of the Instagram shopping feature and excessive promotion of videos through Instagram Reels, as acknowledged by chief Adam Mosseri.

Similar to Twitter, Meta could potentially offer a subscription service to its users, including the coveted blue badge verification, revenue sharing, and other features. For context, Twitter Blue currently costs $8 per month or $11 in-app on both Android and iOS platforms.

