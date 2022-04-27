Instagram May Soon Let Users Pin Posts On Their Profile

Instagram is testing a new feature to let users pin posts on their profile. The new tool lets users pin select posts (image or video posts) at the top of the profile that stays static even after users upload a new image or reel. The company confirmed the feature to publication TechCrunch and said it is being tested with select users. The pinned post on Instagram was also spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi who shared the development on Twitter. The report notes that users who have access to the feature are seeing a “Pin to your profile" option that you can select from the three dot menu next to posts.

The Meta-owned platform told the publication, “We’re testing a new feature that lets people feature posts on their profile".

Although the Pinned post feature exists on several messaging platforms and Twitter, Meta-owned Facebook also lacks the feature. The benefit of the feature is that audiences would get to see the post that the uploader wants to highlight first. Currently, new Instagram posts automatically stay up, while the old ones get pushed down based on the upload date/time.

Interestingly, the same reverse engineer had spotted Instagram testing another option to let users rearrange their profile post grid. The feature works differently than pinned posts, as users can arrange the order of their posts. It means not only they can keep old posts at the front, they can arrange the timeline based on interactions and likes.

Meanwhile, the Meta-owned multi-media platform started rolling out Enhanced Tags on Reels earlier this week. The Enhanced Tags was launched for Feed, but it is now available on Reels as well. The feature allows a creator’s self-designated profile category on their professional accounts to be displayed in their People Tag so that people can share and view a creator’s specific contribution to a photo or video post.

