Instagram Now Allows You To Pin Three Posts On Top Of Profile Grid: Here's How To Do It

Instagram is bringing a new feature that allows users to pin three posts or reels on top of their Instagram profile, just like a pinned Tweet on Twitter. The pinned posts will appear at the top of your profile.

The new feature was earlier reported to come to the Meta-owned photo sharing platform, but has now started rolling out to users. If you have not received the feature yet, it is likely to arrive in the coming days. To pin a post, users need to open whichever post or Reel they want at the top of their profile, then click the three-dots on the top right corner of the post, then select “Pin to Your Profile." This will bring the selected post on top of the profile grid.

Pinned posts will show at the top of the profile grid, with a small white pin. If you add a new post, the existing one will move to the right.

Apart from this, Instagram has also introduced a security feature which comes as an expansion of the Sensitive Content Control feature. Users will now be able to control the amount of sensitive content and accounts they see on the platform. The platform said that Sensitive Content Control will cover all surfaces where we make recommendations.

This update will be available to everyone in the coming weeks. The Sensitive Content Control has three options, which the company has renamed from when it first introduced the control to help explain what each option does. The three options are “More," “Standard" and “Less". “Standard" is the default state, and will prevent people from seeing some sensitive content and accounts.

