Instagram Now Lets iOS Users Delete Their Account On The App: How It Works

Instagram now lets people delete their accounts from its app, but only for those who use an iPhone. That’s right, until now if you wanted to delete your Instagram account, you had to follow a lengthy process, which was tedious. So, most people would just deactivate instead. But with the change in Apple’s App Review Guidelines, apps like Instagram have now been forced to make this process easier for their users.

From here on, iPhone users with an Instagram account can head over to the app settings and delete their account. The Meta-owned platform still gives you the option to deactivate your account temporarily, if you feel like coming back to the app after a few months.

It’s not just Instagram, most apps seem to have smartly designed their deletion mechanism in such a way that people avoid doing it. But Apple’s changes on the App Store are making sure that users have that power in their hand, through their iPhone from now.

Interestingly, Google continues to give these platforms the leeway to operate with the web-only delete process. And with Apple changing its guidelines, we are hoping Google also follows suit in the near future.

How To Delete Instagram Account From iOS App

- Open the Instagram app on your iPhone

- Tap on the Profile section

- Go to Accounts and then click on Delete Account

- Instagram will give you two options: Deactivate or Delete the account

- Select Delete account and confirm

Having said that, Instagram is giving you another 30 days to make sure you really want the account to be deleted. Before that, you have the option to stop Instagram from removing your account for good.

According to reports, Meta is making sure all its co-owned products such as WhatsApp comply with the new norms. And we are hopeful that other platforms also sign up for a similar ease-of-use account deletion method.

