Instagram Now Lets Users Schedule IG Live, How it Works

Instagram is now introducing a new tool to let users schedule IG Live up to 90 days in advance. For those unaware, Instagram Live lets users stream live videos to their followers through their Instagram Stories. It’s great for building engagement, connecting directly with your users, sharing news, and establishing your brand. Instagram says viewers will be able to “sign up" for reminders to tune in. The Facebook-owned social media platform, in a post on Instagram, said it believes the feature would help with “discovery and distribution." Earlier in June, TikTok rolled out a set of creator tools that included the ability to schedule TikTok LIVE videos. The ByteDance-owned platform remains banned in India for security reasons.

To schedule an Instagram Live, open the app and swipe left to right to open the camera. By default, Instagram sets the’ Story’ format, so swipe right and find Live. Then select ‘Schedule’> Set the name of the event > Set date and time. Users will then need to share it as a post with an image. Viewers will be able to see the post, description, and a prompt that contains the live link. The feature would help many creators as they can now promote their upcoming events. With scheduled Live events, creators can post countdown stories and much more.

Meanwhile, the platform has said it is testing a feature to notify users of outages or technical issues directly on the app, days after two outages disrupted Facebook and its services. The test will run in the United States and will go on for a few months, Instagram said in a blog post. On October 4, a six-hour-long outage prevented the company’s 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger.

Instagram has announced plans to integrate IGTV and feed videos into one format, namely Instagram Videos. It had also revealed plans to roll out a new Video tab on the profile, represented by a triangle. It will replace the classic IGTV box logo. The update will essentially be a big boost as to how users view videos on the platform.

