Instagram Now Lets You Reply To Comments With Reels: Here’s How To Do It

Meta-owned Instagram has added a new feature for users, allowing users to reply to comments using Reels. Now, this does not mean that you can comment with a Reel on any Instagram post. It means that if anyone has commented on your Reel, you can tap “reply" and that will let you add a sticker of that comment into a new reel, giving you a new option for interacting with your followers. This feature, as pointed out multiple times already, is very similar to how TikTok lets users do video replies.

According to a report in The Verge, the feature is only limited to comments on Reels as of now. Users can not make a Reel based on comments on their photos or other videos, or from comments on other people’s Reels. “We love the communities that creators have built on Instagram. That’s why we’re excited to launch Reels Visual Replies, a new feature to interact with your audience," Instagram said while announcing the new feature. Let us take a look at how to make a Reel based on comments on your previous Instagram Reel:

>How to Reply To Comments With Reels

Now, in order to post a Reel based on a comment you received, head to the comments section of the post, select a comment and click Reply. As the text box for typing the reply opens, tap on the Reels icon that appears on the left. Now, users can create a Reel, as they do normally. Users can also reply with pictures here, which will appear as stickers.

