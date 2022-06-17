Instagram Now Showing Full-Screen Videos Like TikTok On Your Smartphone: All Details

Instagram has a new plan to copy TikTok, and this time you are going to see all its videos and the feed in a full-screen mode. The platform has started testing out the new look and even updated the navigation bar. The updated design is available to select users for now, but Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Meta confirmed via a post this week that others will be getting it soon as well.

This is the official update shared by Instagram on Twitter, quoting Zuckerberg’s post.

It is fair to say that Instagram is focusing on videos with its new approach and layout. “We want to make it easier to discover content and connect with friends," Zuckerberg adds.

But he is quick to clarify that even with videos as the main focus of the full-screen mode, Instagram will look to keep photos relevant on the platform. “Photos are still an important part of Instagram, and we’re working on ways to improve the way they show up in a full-screen Feed too," has explained.

As per the new layout, users will get to see videos in the full-screen mode, similar to how it looks on TikTok. The content changes as you scroll through the feed. Instagram says the description and other buttons used to like or comment on a video move to the bottom of the screen.

The full-screen design shown by Zuckerberg in the post fits seamlessly on a bezel-less screen, but we are not sure how it will look for those with iPhones that has a notch.

Instagram introduced Reels to take advantage of TikTok’s absence in multiple countries, including India. Reels has been a modest success for Meta, but TikTok and its growing presence in the West have overshadowed others in the business. With this new design change on the app, Meta and Zuckerberg will be hoping their fortunes with the platform also improve.

