Instagram Reels Gets New Effects To Help Users 'Perform With Music'

Instagram has announced the launch of three new effects to help users edit Reel based on music and provide on-screen lyrics. The new features dubbed SuperBeat, Dynamic Lyrics and 3D Lyrics will aim to combine music and AR effects on Reels, the Facebook-owned social media platform said. Superbeat is a new music beat effect that automatically applies visual edits to a person’s Reel based on the song they choose. On the other hand, Dynamic Lyrics and 3D Lyrics are two new lyric effects that apply song lyrics to the Reel. Users must ensure they are using the latest version of the app to enjoy all the new features.

To use these features, open Reels Camera on Instagram and open the effect tray/gallery. Users will need to select the effect and can even use the music picker to select a song. Apart from SuperBeat, Dynamic Lyrics and 3D Lyrics effects for Reels, the company recently announced the launch of Collabs, a “new way to co-author" feed posts and Reels on the platform. The feature was in the works since early this year, and until now, select users also had its trial access. When users post content with Collabs, the names of both creators will appear on the header. Subsequently, both users will share views, likes, and comments. As expected, the common post will appear on both profiles. The Facebook-owned platform is also planning to roll out a new feature on Instagram Desktop to let users upload photos and videos.

Advertisement

Instagram explained that Collabs works with only two users - the original publisher and one collaborator. To use the feature, upload a photo or Reel the usual way > click on Tag people > look for the Collabs option. Additionally, the company now allows users to post videos and photos via the Instagram website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.