Instagram Reels Now Lets You Record Clips For 90 Seconds, Add Own Audio

Instagram is bringing more intrinsic changes to its short-video platform Reels this week. The company is now allowing users to record reels for 90 seconds, instead of the 60-second timeframe available right now. In addition to this, Reels will also let people add their own videos to the clips before they share them with everyone.

Instagram is betting on Reels big time, especially in markets like India where TikTok is not available for users. Reels focuses on developing content that caters to the masses, and even includes clips of your daily routine.

But the decision to extend a Reel video clip to 90 seconds suggests the platform wants to give users more room to show their visuals and story. “You will have more time to share more about yourself, film extra behind-the-scenes clips, dig deeper into the nuances of your content, or whatever else you want to do with that extra time," the Instagram pointed out in its blog post.

Apart from this, creators on Reels also get the chance to ask their audience about the next version of the story, by creating a poll to know their views.

Reels is trying to be more like TikTok, in the sense that you can add original audio, and even have a customised set of templates that can be used with preloaded audio and clip holders. Convenience was one of the biggest reasons for TikTok’s success in the market, and now Reels wants a piece of it.

Earlier this week, Instagram added a new alert feature that allows people to see and share notices of missing children in their area. The Amber alert tool has been developed in partnership with organizations like the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the US, the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children, the National Crime Agency in the UK, the Attorney General’s Office in Mexico, the Australian Federal Police and more.

