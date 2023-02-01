Home » News » Tech » Instagram Scammer Arrested For Deceiving Victims With Fake Budget Hotel Bookings: Report

Instagram Scammer Arrested For Deceiving Victims With Fake Budget Hotel Bookings: Report

A man was defrauded of Rs 4,900 by an individual offering discounted hotel rooms on Instagram. Here's what transpired.

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 10:53 IST

New Delhi, India

Increased internet usage has led to the rise in online scams across India. (Representational Image/Reuters)
Increased internet usage has led to the rise in online scams across India. (Representational Image/Reuters)

The Delhi Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for offering a deceitful scheme in which he promised budget-friendly hotel room bookings to unsuspecting victims and took money from them. 

According to The Indian Express, a man alerted Delhi Police after being cheated out of Rs 4,900 by an individual who promised to book a budget hotel room at the ITC Fortune Hotel in Madurai. The suspect had posted advertisements on Instagram—claiming to offer discounted hotel room bookings at various destinations.

“As the complainant had to visit Madurai, he contacted the accused person regarding booking a hotel in ITC Fortune Hotel in Madurai," said Guriqbal Sidhu, DCP - Rohini, New Delhi.

The victim did transfer Rs 4,900 to the accused’s account. “Later the victim went to Madurai and came to know that no hotel room has been booked in his name," Sidhu said.

As per the report, a case of cheating has been registered at Cyber Police Station, Rohini.

By following the trail of financial transactions, the police located the accused Yuvraj in Zirakpur, Chandigarh. Yuvraj confessed to making bogus Instagram adverts, offering cheap hotel rooms, and deceiving others into sending money to his account.

In another news, a Mumbai woman was scammed of over Rs 4,00,000 by a user she met on Instagram. Posing as a foreign national, the individual promised her an iPhone and 20,000 Pounds, but the woman ended up losing her money to the fraudster in the form of ‘processing fees’ and miscellaneous charges. Mumbai Police has labeled the case as ‘gift fraud.’

About the Author

Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at N...

first published: February 01, 2023, 10:53 IST
last updated: February 01, 2023, 10:53 IST
