Instagram Subscriptions Coming Soon? Listing Shows Subscriptions As In-App Purchases

Instagram is said to be bringing subscriptions to its platform that would offer exclusive content that will only be visible to the creators’ subscribers. Now, the Meta-owned photo sharing platform may be gearing up for a wider testing of the upcoming feature. Instagram’s app store listing is now found to have a new “Instagram Subscriptions" in-app purchase option in the US. The listing, first reported on by Sensor Tower, was updated on November 1 and there seems to be a price of $4.99, with a $0.99 option added a couple of days later.

In India, the App Store listing for Instagram shows Rs 89 monthly charges for “Instagram subscriptions." Earlier, the listing only included badges as in-app purchases that started at Rs 89 and went till Rs 449. Earlier this year, Instagram head Adamm Mosseri said that the platform is exploring a subscription-based model for creators. Now, there is no official announcement from Instagram so far. The listing, however, hints that the company is working on the upcoming feature.

Advertisement

While in India, the “Instagram Subscriptions" in-app purchase only shows a Rs 89 fee, the US listing shows subscriptions from $0.99 to $4.99, hinting at multiple tiers for users to subscribe.

Recently, many social media platforms are experimenting with subscription-based services where users can pay for exclusive content from their favourite creators. Twitter, for example, recently launched Twitter Blue, which is the micro-blogging platform’s version of subscriptions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.