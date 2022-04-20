Instagram Taking Away Recent Tab For Some Users As Part Of Its Testing

Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram said that it is testing more recent and timely content in ‘Top’ and ‘Reels’ tabs in hashtags and removing the ‘Recent’ tab.

The photo-sharing platform said in a tweet that it is removing the ‘Recent’ tab on hashtag pages for some users as part of a small test, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday.

Also Read: Redmi 10A, Redmi 10 Power With 5MP Front Camera Launched: Price in India, Specifications

“For a small group, we are testing more recent and timely content in ‘Top’ and ‘Reels’ tabs in hashtags, and removing the ‘Recent’ tab. We want to see if this helps people connect with more interesting and relevant content on hashtags, while also keeping them across what is current," the company wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Advertisement

Currently, when users select a hashtag, they are taken to a page where they can parse through the content that has been posted using that hashtag via three categories — Top, Recent and Reels.

With this change, some users will now only see the ‘Top’ and ‘Reels’ tabs on hashtag pages, the report said.

There is also a “Spread the Word" button that let users share the hashtag page with their friends via a direct message (DM).

Also Read: Forget Smart Glasses, Here’s Why Smart Contact Lenses Could Be The Future

The company said the feature will also make it easier to raise awareness for these causes through a “Create a Fundraiser" button that can used to start raising money on behalf of a cause.

Recently, Instagram has expanded the ability to add product tags in Feed posts to everyone in the US.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

Earlier, the feature was available only to creators and brands and now it is available to all users in the US with public accounts.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.