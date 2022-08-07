Instagram Testing Ultra-Tall Photos To Match The Reels On Your Feed

Instagram is not going to end support for photos, but its focus on video means that users will soon be able to upload their photos in the ultra-tall format, which basically means the 9:16 ratio. The so-called photo-sharing platform is going to start with the tests in a couple of weeks.

This update was shared by Adam Mosseri, who was answering the weekly Q&A session. “You can have tall videos, but you cannot have tall photos on Instagram," Mosseri said. “So we thought maybe we should make sure that we treat both equally."

Advertisement

And this update hardly comes as a surprise, especially if you have been tracking Instagram and its latest changes. Mosseri has talked about how the platform is now going to cater to videos, and keep photos as a small part of the product. This explains the decision to let people post photos in the 9:16 format, allowing Instagram to focus on its video-centric approach and still keeping people happy.

As you might be aware, Instagram offered the option of using 9:16 images while uploading content as Stories, which disappear after 24 hours. But having this format for images definitely sounds like an idea that has borne out the trends.

Advertisement

After all, most smartphones these days let you click photos in the 9:16 ratio, which has become popular since the notch and punch-hole-laden smartphones came into the market. So, people can actually click their photos and don’t have to take the effort of cropping them to get the best visuals uploaded.

Instagram has already faced backlash for going to a full-screen interface, which the company had to roll back after it found out that people didn’t like it. Now it remains to be seen how the same people react when they see the 9:16 ratio-supported Instagram feed, especially the shutterbugs and photographers who like to click and post photos in the traditional ratio.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here