Instagram Tips And Tricks: Few Easy Ways To Find Out If Someone Is Following You On Instagram

Instagram is probably the most used social media platform currently, and there is a majority of users that care deeply about their followers - whom they follow, who they don’t and so on. Now, despite the platform becoming more informative than ever, finding out if someone follows you or not is not as simple as opening their profile anymore. Now, while there is no single option to see if someone is following you or not, there are several ways in which you can find out if someone is following you or not. Let’s take a look.

SEARCH YOUR INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS

The first and the most obvious way to find out is to go to your Instagram profile, open your followers list, and search for the specific person’s name. This, however, only works if you are using Instagram on your phone. If you are on desktop, there is no search option while viewing the followers list on Instagram web.

CHECK INSTAGRAM DMs

If you don’t want to go through your followers list, the other way to find out is by going to the person’s profile, and clicking “Message" to open DMs. On the top of the chat, just below the person’s name, username, and followers, you will see “You follow each other on Instagram." If the message says “Following this account since 20xx," then it means that the person is not following you.

FOLLOW, UNFOLLOW

The third way is something that most people will be reluctant to do. You can go to the profile, and try to unfollow the person. After unfollowing a person, you will see the blue “Follow" button. If it says “Follow back," then it means the person is following you. It is important to note that if the person in question has a private profile, then you will have to send them a request to follow back after finding out.

