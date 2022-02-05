Instagram Tips And Tricks: How To Hide Likes And View Counts On Your Instagram Posts

Instagram has been making significant changes to the features and options available to users on the platform, to make it more user-friendly, more intuitive as well as enhance privacy for users. One critical part of that mission is focused on Instagram enabling the feature to hide likes and view counts on a post that you make. The idea being to promote more quality and unique content rather than simply the focus on popularity of number of likes as a metric. This feature gives the users the option to hide likes on somebody else’s post as well as on their own post before and after posting the content on the platform. And this is how you can go about hiding likes on Instagram.

On Other Instagram Accounts

Advertisement

Step 1: Open the application and visit your profile.

Step 2: In the top-right corner, you’ll find three dashes; tap the three lines to open a list of options.

Step 3: In the options, select ‘Settings.’ Multiple options will appear on the screen. Find and select ‘Posts.’

Step 4: Now, tap on the button next to ‘Hide Likes and View Counts,’ and it will apply to all the posts on your feed.

On Your Posts (Before Sharing) On Instagram

After completing all the steps to upload content, at the final stage, scroll down and select ‘Advanced Setting.’ There you will find the button adjacent to ‘Hide Likes and View Counts.’ Tap on the button, and it will be applied to the particular post.

>On Your Posts (After Sharing) on Instagram

Step 1:Open your Instagram profile.

Step 2: Find the post for which you want to hide the likes or view counts.

Step 3:Tap on the three dots located at the top-right corner of the post title.

Step 4: Select ‘Hide Likes and View Counts.’

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.