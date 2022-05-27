Instagram Was Down For Thousands Of Users Across The World, Services Back Up And Running

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram was down for thousands of users across the world and in India. According to outage tracker Downdetector, thousands of users at around 11PM on May 26 experienced outage with Instagram. Instagram has addressed the issue and said late last night that the issue has been solved.

According to Downdetector, over 5,000 users reported outage with the photo sharing platform at around 11PM in the night of May 26. Users across the world noted issues with Meta’s app like not being able to log in, make posts, or see other people’s posts. In a statement, Instagram apologised for the inconvenience to users. The services seem to be up and running now and we at News18 faced no issues with using and posting from Instagram earlier this morning.

The outage was not tied to a specific region or country. There were no in-app outage notifications from the app, a feature that Meta has been testing since Facebook’s massive outage last year. In India, Downdetector showed close to 600 outage reports, but the platform is working just fine at this point.

Now, this is the second Instagram outage this week, at least for Indian users. On May 25 as well, Instagram was down in the morning for users in regions like Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Instagram is testing a feature to notify users of outages or technical issues directly on the photo-sharing app. The company launched the feature just two days after two outages disrupted the social media giant’s services last year in October. The test was launched in the United States and will go on for a few months, Instagram said in a blog post. On October 4, a six-hour long outage prevented the company’s 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger.

