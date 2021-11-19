Instagram Will Soon Allow You To Put Music On Videos, Photos On Your Feed: Here's How

Instagram is bringing the ability to add music to feed posts, similar to how the Meta-owned photo sharing platform allows its users to add music on Instagram Stories and Reels. The feature is currently being tested and will allow users to have a song or a music featured alongside the photo or video they have shared on their feed. It is not known as to when this feature will be rolled out to end users, but India is one of the first countries that this feature is being tested in.

Users can add music to their Instagram posts while creating the post on Instagram. Once a user taps on the song, they will be taken to an audio page from where they will see all feed posts using the same song. Instagram, in a press note, said that the feature is being tested with a small percentage of Instagram’s global community and is initially live for some users in India, Brazil, and Turkey. It will be expanded based on the learning and feedback from the community, Instagram said.

The new feature will add a new “Add Music" option while putting a new post. Clicking this will open Instagram’s Music interface, where users need to search for a song they want to put in their post. You can pick a song from “Trending" and “For You" sections as well. Once a song is selected, users can crop the duration and length according to their requirement. Once done, users can go ahead and post their content on the platform.

Instagram is also shuttering its image-centric messaging app Threads that the company launched back in 2019. Threads allowed users to share their photos and videos in a visual form with their friends.

