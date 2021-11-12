Instagram Will Soon Start Asking You To Take A Break If You Use The App For Too Long

Facebook (now Meta)-owned photo sharing platform Instagram is working on a new feature that helps users take quick breaks from Instagram. Instagram is calling this feature “Take a Break" where one can take step away from the social media platform after spending a certain amount of time on the platform. The feature has been announced in a bid to prevent addiction from the platform and comes at a time when several reports have pointed to the fact that Facebook (now Meta) apps are addictive for users.

This feature won’t be enabled by default and users will have to turn it on to receive in-app reminders to take a break from the Instagram app after continuously using it for 10, 20, or 30 minutes. The feature was announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri who also posted a short video on Twitter, explaining the new feature and saying that this feature is being developed with a broader effort to try and give people more control over their experience of Instagram. Mosseri said that Instagram users may see similar features coming to the platform soon.

Instagram has reportedly worked with some third-party experts to test the new “Take a Break" feature, which will be released to a small number of users in the coming days. If the testing goes smoothly, Instagram will roll out the feature for all users in the coming months.

Instagram was recently reported to be bringing a subscription service to the platform. While not much is know about what the subscription will be about, a new “Instagram Subscription" category was recently found in the “In-App Purchases" section of Instagram’s App Store listing.

