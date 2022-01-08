Intel At CES 2022: Intel Core i9-12900KS Chip Launched With Up To 5.5GHz Clock Speed

American chipmaker Intel has announced one of its most powerful chip ever, the Intel Core i9-12900KS from the company’s 12th Gen “Alder Lake" line of CPUs. The Intel Core i9-12900KS was announced during the ongoing CES 2022 and comes with a 5.5GHz boost clock speed on a single core and is also capable of functioning at 5.2GHz on all cores while performing heavy-duty tasks. The new processor comes as a special edition offering from Intel and is similar to the Intel Core i9-12900K CPU that sports eight performance cores and eight efficiency cores.

Now, this is the first Special Edition Intel chipset after the Intel Core i9-9900KS that was launched back in 2019. Similar to its sibling, the Intel Core i9 12900KS also comes with eight performance cores and eight efficiency cores. The processor, according to Intel, offers 40 percent higher performance over the previous generation. The company, during its presentation, ran a live demo of the CPU running Hitman 3. The CPU here showed a clock speed of 5.2GHz was maintained on all eight performance cores. Intel is yet to rerveal the details of exactly how much power the new Intel Core i9-12900KS will draw or how much it will cost, but it is said to be one of the most powerful chips from the company.

The Intel Core i9-12900KS chip is made for high performance tasks. The latest chip from Intel has the ability of offering a 5.5Ghz boost on a single core while sustaining 5.2GHz clock speed on all cores, especially while gaming.

According to Intel, the new i9 chip will be available to manufacturers in Q1 2022 itself. The chipset will also be available to end users at retail outlets around the same time. The 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900KS chipset will compete with AMDs new Ryzen 7 5800X3D chip t hat was also unveiled at the ongoing CES 2022.

