Intel Launches Latest 13th Gen 'Raptor Lake' Core CPUs That Will Power Next Generation PCs: All Details

Chip maker Intel has unveiled its latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors, with the 13th generation Intel Core i9-13900K being the top-of-the-line CPU. The company said that the new 13th Gen Intel Core family includes six new unlocked processors with up to 24 cores and 32 threads, with clocking speeds of up to 5.8 GHz for an enhanced gaming experience.

Intel claims the latest generation of processors offers up to a 15 percent increase in single-threaded performance and up to 41 percent in multi-threaded performance, as compared to the 12th generation Intel Core processors.

“We are raising the standards of PC performance once again with our latest generation of flagship 13th Gen Intel Core Processors," Michelle Johnston Holthaus, executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel, said in a statement.

The 13th Gen Intel Core line consists of 22 processors and more than 125 partner system designs. The 13th Generation Intel Core CPUs are divided in the K and KF models. The two 13th Gen Intel i5, i7, and i9 processors are the same in terms of performance. The only difference between them is that the KF models do not sport integrated graphics. The Intel 13th Gen K processors, on the other hand, are powered by the Intel UHD Graphics 770.

The Intel 13th Gen CPUs are unlocked, meaning enthusiasts can put the 13th Gen Intel Core processors on existing Intel 600 motherboards as well, alongside the new Intel 700 series motherboards.

The Intel 13th Gen processors also come with DDR4 memory support, but it maxes out at 3200Mhz. The new Intel processors support up to 128GB of RAM, with the DDR5 getting a maximum memory speed of 5600Mhz.

With this generation, Intel said its performance hybrid architecture brings together the fastest Performance-cores (P-core) ever built along with up to double the number of Efficient-cores (E-core) — delivering improved single-threaded and multi-threaded performance.

The top-of-the-line Intel Core i9-13900K and i9-13900KF are powered by 24 cores each with eight performance cores and 16 efficiency cores. The E-cores have a base frequency of 2.2Ghz while the P-cores have a base frequency of 3.0Ghz. The max or turbo frequency is 4.3Ghz for efficiency cores and 5.8Ghz for performance cores.

