Intel Launches Xeon W-3400 And Xeon W-2400 Workstation Processors: Price, Key Specifications & More

Intel has announced the release of its newest desktop workstation processors—the Xeon W-3400 and Xeon W-2400—designed for media and entertainment, engineering, and data science professionals. Intel claims that the Xeon W-9 3495X is Intel’s most powerful desktop workstation processor yet-supporting DDR5 RDIMM memory, PCIe Gen 5.0, and Wi-Fi 6E.

Intel W-3400 and Xeon W-2400 Key Specifications

Intel’s top-of-the-line Xeon W-9 3495X processor is available with up to 56 cores in a single socket, and also offers a redesigned memory controller and larger L3 cache. Users can also expect up to 28% single-thread and up to 120% multi thread performance improvements.

Additionally, Intel’s new Xeon W-3400 and Xeon W-2400 processors come with a range of features that are ideal for professionals with needs for memory-intensive tasks and heavier workflows—which are facilitated by hardware-based improvements, including 105 megabytes of L3 cache, eight channels of DDR5 RDIMM memory support enabling up to 4 terabytes of memory capacity, ECC memory and RAS technologies for improved data integrity and system reliability.

Users can also expect up to 112 CPU PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes on Xeon W-3400 processors and up to 64 CPU PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes on Xeon W-2400 processors for multi-GPUs, SSDs and network cards, integrated Wi-Fi 6E, and overclocking support for unlocked processors.

Intel Xeon W-3400 and W-2400 Price and Availability

Xeon W-3400 and W-2400 workstation processors are available for pre-order from industry partners, and will be available to customers starting in March. The Intel Xeon W Processor family has a recommended customer price that ranges from $359 for the Xeon w3-2423 to $5,889 for the Xeon w9-3495X.

