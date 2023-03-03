International Women's Day: These WhatsApp Privacy Features Every Woman Should Know

WhatsApp, one of the most popular end-to-end encrypted messaging services in world, launched numerous innovative features that ensure your privacy is protected at all times, including securing all messages with default end-to-end encryption.

The platform’s innovative privacy features provide a safe and inclusive messaging experience for all, especially women, aligning with the International Women’s Day theme of “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality."

Here are some of WhatsApp’s top privacy features that can help women stay safe while connecting in today’s digital world.

Choose who you talk to: WhatsApp provides a simple way for users to ‘block and report’ the account to WhatsApp. Blocked contacts or numbers will no longer be able to call you or send you messages.

More control over the privacy of your messages: WhatsApp offer multiple features like disappearing messages that vanish within twenty-four hours, seven days or ninety days after the time they are sent, depending on the duration you select or view once to share photos and videos without leaving a permanent digital record.

You can also enable screenshot blocking for view once messages for an added layer of protection just to be on the safe side.

Group privacy settings to ensure a safe messaging experience: WhatsApp’s privacy setting and group invite system allow users to decide who can add them to groups, increasing user privacy and preventing people from adding you to groups you don’t want to be a part of.

If you find yourself in a group chat that’s not for you, you can choose to exit a group privately without having to notify everyone.

Always be in control of your online information: On WhatsApp, users can control their personal details such as - Profile Photo, Last Seen, Online status, About, Status, and who sees it by selecting who gets access to their online information - everyone, contacts only, select contacts, or no one.

You can also control your online presence by selecting who can and can’t see when you’re online, for the times you want to check WhatsApp privately.

Safeguard your account privacy: WhatsApp allows users to add an extra layer of security to their account by enabling the Two-Step Verification feature, which requires a six-digit PIN when resetting and verifying your WhatsApp account.

This is helpful in case a SIM card gets stolen or if the phone is compromised.

