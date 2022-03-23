Inverter Split Air Conditioners (AC) in India: Top 8 ACs With Best Deal Price on Amazon, Flipkart Starting At Rs 29,000

Inverter ACs can be a life-saver in peak summers as they not only ensure effective cooling but also help users lower electricity bills. Inverter ACs could be split and window both and available at different Ton capacities. In simple terms, an inverter AC adjusts cooling or fan speed on its own based on the room temperature. These are ideal for big rooms (200sq ft above) and for customers who use ACs for more than six hours daily (5 months of the year). That being said, inverter ACs are expensive, and the costs of spare parts and servicing are higher than non-inverter ACs.

If you’re planning to buy a new AC this summer, here are eight inverter ACs that you can check out on Amazon and Flipkart. The prices may fluctuate on these platforms, so make sure you cross-check with other platforms. Readers must note that the list is created based on user review and we have not tested the products individually.

Before we proceed with the list, in case you’re confused about the ‘right’ AC for you, we recently covered the basics of ACs you need to know. We also covered a detailed difference between inverter and non-inverter AC.

Blue Star 1.2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (IA315YLU) - approx Rs 31,990

The Blue Star AC comes with loads of smart features, and customers can control the device via voice commands through an Alexa-enabled speaker. Users can also control the device with the Blue Star Smart AC app for Android and iOS. Other features users can use include turbo cool, 4-in-1 cooling mode to run the AC at four different capacities, and eco mode. It is retailing at Rs 31,990, and Amazon is offering an exchange offer worth up to Rs 4,930.

Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (GLS12I35WSHL) - approx Rs 29,790

Another relatively affordable smart inverter on the list and customers can use the DigiTap app to control the AC. Key features include an anti-viral dust filter, automatic humidity control, corrosion resistance coating, and a smart 4-way swing. The Lloyd AC comes with a ‘stabiliser-free operation’, which prevents voltage fluctuations. (Range 140 V to 280 V). Its price in India is set at Rs 29,790, and Amazon is offering no-cost EMI on select bank cards.

Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (RSRG518HEEA) - Rs approx Rs 41,410

The Hitachi AC is designed to save on electricity, and the compressor comes with ten years of warranty. It also includes a mini display to help users understand the ambience better and control the “temperature more effectively". Users can avail an exchange offer worth up to Rs 4,390.

LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC (PS-Q13YNZE) - approx Rs 37,490

LG says the AI-powered dual-Inverter predicts not only appropriate cooling capacity, but also sense room conditions, and it chooses the required fan speed, vane position and temperature settings. Unlike other competitors, the AC offers 6-in-1 cooling. It also features an anti-virus protection filter that “demobilises up to 99.76 percent of the virus [MS2 Bacteriophage -an RNA virus of the family Leviviridae]". It is retailing at Rs 37,490 on Amazon.

Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC (AR18BYNZABE) - approx Rs 39,990

This AC comes with a ‘Durafin Ultra’ condenser to keep your heat exchanger protected from corrosion. Also, this Durafin Ultra comes with an anti-corrosive layer and a hydrophilic layer so that the AC’s heat exchanger remains protected from rust. Samsung says the AC comes with an auto-clean function that helps to automatically dry the heat exchanger through a three-stage process, ensuring that the interior of your AC remains free from bacteria and odour development. It is available with 10 percent off on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Credit EMI transactions on Flipkart.

MarQ By Flipkart Convertible 1.2 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

One of the most affordable inverter ACs on the list by Flipkart’s MarQ brand. It offers 4-in-1 cooling and supports modes like Dry, Sleep, and Eco. The AC also has built-in dust filters. Customers on Flipkart can also avail 10 percent off with an HDFC Bank credit card.

Daikin 1.5 Ton 4 Star Split Inverter AC (MTKL50UV16V) - approx Rs 40,000

Daikin is a notable brand when it comes to ACs, and this AC comes with a PM 2.5 Filter. This feature could be useful in Delhi and northwest India, which suffer from unhealthy PM 2.5 levels. The AC also features an inbuilt stabiliser - taking less space. The company is offering one year warranty on the product, five years on PCB (printed circuit board) and 10 years on compressor. Flipkart is offering a no-cost EMI payment mode on select bank cards.

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window Inverter AC - approx Rs 39,794

It includes Blue Star’s ‘Dual Rotor Inverter Compressor’ to offer faster cooling, longer durability, and quieter operation even in peak summer. The AC is seemingly programmed with a unique ‘Self-diagnosis’ feature that alerts you of a fault in operation immediately. It is available with a discount on Amazon. Customers can use an Amazon coupon worth Rs 1,500.

