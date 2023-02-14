iOS 16.3.1 Causing App-Breaking Bug For Google Photos Users: Report

iOS 16.3.1 is now available for all iPhones that were updated to iOS 16, but if you use Google Photos, you should consider holding off on updating.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, iOS 16.3.1 is causing an app breaking bug in the Google Photos app—leading to the Photos app crashing immediately when opened.

Multiple people on social media have reported experiencing a problem with their Google Photos app. Specifically, the app appears to be crashing immediately after they attempt to launch it, following their recent update to iOS 16.3.1.

In addition to these social media reports, the publication’s readers have also confirmed experiencing the same issue. It seems that this is a widespread problem affecting a significant number of users, which may warrant further investigation from Google.

While the bug has originated after the latest iOS 16.3.1 update, it may be possible that Google is already aware of the problem and actively working on a fix, given the scope of the issue and the number of users affected.

