iOS 16 Stable Rollout On September 12th: All Details

Apple has finally announced that the stable build of iOS 16 will be rolling out to users starting next week, September 12, 2022. iOS 16 was first introduced at Apple annual WWDC 2022 event with subsequent first beta release in July, earlier this year. A redesigned lock screen, improved animations, increased privacy, and other improvements are expected from iOS 16’s stable release.

iOS 16 Brings a Major Overhaul

Apart from the enhanced customization, iOS 16 also brings features like the ability to edit and delete sent messages on iMessage, the updated iCloud Photo Library and the introduction of SharePlay in iMessage. However, features like Lifting subjects from the background are truly going to come in handy for a lot of people. To use it, press and hold a photograph for a few seconds, and the subject will begin to shake. Now, simply copy the image and paste it into another app like Safari or photos.

Enthusiasts were taken aback when Apple finally brought back the battery percentage indicator in iOS 16. Users won’t need to pull the control centre any more to view the battery percentage. Instead, they will be able to see it right away on the battery symbol on the notification status.

Here Are All Supported iPhone Models That Can Receive iOS 16

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 12Mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone Xs Max

iPhone Xs

iPhone XR

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

