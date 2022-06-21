iOS 16 Will Make Sure You Don’t Need To Go Through Captcha Logins Ever Again

iOS 16 is promising a lot of nifty features and it seems Apple has more tricks up its sleeves for iPhone users this year. According to new reports, iOS 16 will let you log into different sites without having to go through the Captcha login system. In this, you have to identify the right images that match the selection in order to prove that you are not a robot. So, instead of the Captcha logins, Apple is bringing Private Access Token on iOS 16 for iPhone users.

Apple had a session at the WWDC 2022 earlier this month titled Replace CAPTCHA’s with Private Access Token. Apple has reportedly explained the use of these tokens to its developers. It says that tokens will help the apps identify the HTTP request coming from humans and the right device allotted to the user. This feature promises better safety for the apps, and the developers get authenticated logins without using CAPTCHA.

Apple uses its closed device ecosystem to make the new tokens work. The logins happen through the Apple ID and your tokens are designed around cryptography which makes it hard to decrypt and these are stored securely on your cloud ID.

Apple has already started working with companies like Fastly and services such as Cloudflare. Apple is likely to offer the new login system through the first set of iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura betas that are rolling out next month for users.

The company is hopeful that the new privacy system to bypass CAPTCHA logins can be a success and with the integration already in full force, users will be able to access apps as well as third-party websites seamlessly using the data stored on their iCloud account.

Tokens have proven to be a handy tool for quick access/logins, and it will be interesting to see if the likes of Google and Microsoft also consider replacing CAPTCHA with a similar token login system for their users.

