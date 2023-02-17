Home » News » Tech » iPadOS Update Fixes Major Security Issue For iPads: Get It Now

iPadOS Update Fixes Major Security Issue For iPads: Get It Now

Apple has reported the problem with the software and now the update looks to fix the issue.

Advertisement

By: S Aadeetya

Edited By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 18:48 IST

Delhi, India

iPad users, get this update pronto
iPad users, get this update pronto

Apple users are getting a new security update this week which the company wants everyone to update right away. This update is aimed at iPad users who have the iPadOS platform running on the device.

The update iPadOS 16.3.1 is a smallish update which basically provides important bug fixes and security updates for your iPad, as the update note mentions for iPad users.

In addition to iPadOS, iPhone users have also got a similar update with the iOS 16.3.1 version earlier this week. As per the details given on Apple’s support page, the update was released on February 13.

The iPadOS 16.3.1 carries a download size 149MB and is supported on iPad models starting from iPad Air 3rd gen, 5th gen iPad, iPad Pro models and even the 5th gen iPad mini. As for the iPhone users, anyone with the iPhone 8 model or later needs to take the iOS 16.3.1 update immediately to avoid any mishap with their device.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The security issue affected the kernel as well as the Apple Webkit application. Apple explains the vulnerability could allow an app to execute arbitrary code. When it comes to the WebKit, the concerns are higher, since Apple feels the issue related to the WebKit may have been actively exploited.

How To Install iPadOS 16.3.1 On iPad

- Open Settings on iPad

- Click on General

- Tap on Security update

- Refresh the page to see if your iPad has got iPadOS 16.3.1 version

- Install iPadOS 16.3.1 and restart the iPad

Apple has acknowledged the people who have alerted the company about the security risks and also given a mention to Google’s Project Zero team that continues to tackle rampant cybersecurity issues across platforms.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

About the Author

S AadeetyaS Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech, stumbled his way into journali...Read More

first published: February 17, 2023, 18:48 IST
last updated: February 17, 2023, 18:48 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Displays Curves In White Bikini While Holidaying In Kashmir, See The Diva's Sexiest Swimwear Looks

+8PHOTOS

Karishma Tanna Looks Smoking Hot In Blue Monokini During Kashmir Vacation, Check Out Her Sexy Swimwear Moments