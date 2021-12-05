iPhone 12 Getting a Massive Discount at Flipkart's Latest Sale: Price, Offers

Apple iPhone 12 is getting a massive discount at Flipkart’s Big Bachat Dhamaal sale that is taking place in India between December 4 to 6. During the sale event, the base 64GB variant of iPhone 12 is retailing at Rs 55,999 (down from Rs 65,900), while the 128GB variant is available for Rs 61,999 instead of MRP Rs Rs 70,900. At the time of writing this article, customers can choose between Red and Blue colours as the Black colour option is unavailable. There’s no 256GB storage model available for this model on the platform.

As a part of the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal, the platform is also offering a bunch of sale deals that bring the iPhone 12’s retail price even lower. Customers can choose an exchange offer worth up to Rs 16,050 or enjoy a 20 percent discount with an Amex Network Card (only first transaction) issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, and SBI. Canara Bank credit and debit card users will get a 10 percent instant discount, or users can also choose EMI payment options. Standard EMI payment starts at Rs 2,119 per month, but sadly, there’ no no-EMI payment option available.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 12 Review: Almost An iPhone 12 Pro And That Really Adds A Lot Of Bang For The Buck

Additionally, users can also bundle the iPhone 12 with ‘Servify Protect by Apple Care Services’ that covers accidental and liquid damages for a year. Accessories and battery service of your iPhone are also covered. It cost Rs 7,079, taking the total price to Rs 69,078.

The regular iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display and supports 5G connectivity. At the back, it has a dual-camera setup that houses two 12-megapixel cameras with 4K video recording capabilities. The front panel has a 12-megapixel camera inside the notch that also houses sensors for Face unlock. At its heart, the iPhone 12 carries the proprietary A14 Bionic chipset. The phone also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Customers should note that the package does not include a charging brick.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.