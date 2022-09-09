iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Prices Slashed After iPhone 14 Launch: Here's How Much They Cost Now

Apple launched its iPhone 14 series on September 7, during the company’s Far Out event, where it also launched the Apple Watch Series 8 and the new second-generation AirPods Pro. The Apple iPhone 14 has been priced in India at Rs 79,900, which is the same price at which the iPhone 13 was launched last year. With the iPhone 14 now launched, Apple has slashed the prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 in India and has discontinued the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 13 from last year is now priced at Rs 69,900 in India for the base 128GB storage variant. You may be able to get the iPhone 13 for much cheaper during the upcoming Flipkart and Amazon festive sales next week. The iPhone 13 has seen a Rs 10,000 discount over its sticker price of Rs 79,900. Users can further reduce the price using the trade-in option on Apple’s official website.

The iPhone 12, on the other hand, is now priced at Rs 59,990, an almost Rs 20,000 discount over the smartphone’s initial price of Rs 79,900. The iPhone 12 is available for a lower price on Amazon, and you can expect deals on the iPhone 12 also during the upcoming Flipkart and Amazon sales.

Apple has also discontinued the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini. With the iPhone 14 series, Apple has not brought a “Mini" iPhone. Instead, the company has brought an iPhone 14 Plus that comes with a larger screen.

The Apple iPhone 14 series was launched last night during Apple’s Far Out event and comes with some new additions. The iPhone 14 Plus is a new device in the lineup, and comes with the same specs as the vanilla iPhone 14, just with a bigger 6.7-inch display. The iPhone 14 Plus replaces the “Mini" iPhone that we saw with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, come with a major design change. The new premium iPhone models have finally gotten rid of the notch, and instead come with a pill-shaped hole punch setup that Apple is calling a Dynamic Island.

