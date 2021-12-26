iPhone 12 Mini Gets Huge Discount at Flipkart's Ongoing Smartphone Year End Sale

The Apple iPhone 12 mini is retailing at Rs 41,999 on Flipkart. The sale deals come as a part of Flipkart’s Smartphone Year End Sale. The sale event that will go on till December 30 will allow customers to avail benefits like no-cost EMI payment method, exchange offers, Flipkart Smart upgrade programme and screen protection at a discounted price. Customers can also use Flipkart Axis Bank credit card to further lower the price of the iPhone 12 mini. At the time of writing this article, only the Black, Blue, and White units are available to purchase (64GB).

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 mini 128GB unit is available at Rs 55,199 (MRP Rs 64,900), and the 256GB model is retailing at Rs 65,199 (MRP Rs 74,900) during the Flipkart Smartphone Year End Sale. The regular iPhone is also getting a temporary discount on this sale event. The 64GB unit is available at Rs 54,199, and the 128GB storage option costs Rs 65,199. Customers can again lower the selling price by availing bank and exchange offers.

In terms of specifications, the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are almost identical. The regular model sports a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 12 Mini comes with a 5.4-inch screen. Both phones come with an OLED panel that offers a rich viewing experience. The company refers to this as the Super Retina XDR Display. Under the hood, we get the Apple A14 Bionic chipset and 5G support. Another notable feature that iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini get is the MagSafe wireless charging support. Customers must note that the packaging does not include charging brick, but they can use an old USB Type-C charger. On the other hand, the phones retain the lightning port for charging. At the back, we get two 12-megapixel cameras, and there’s a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies.

