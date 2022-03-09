iPhone 13 And iPhone 13 Pro Get New Green Colour: How Much It Will Cost And When It Will Come To India

Apple last night hosted its “Peek Performance" event, where the Cupertino-based giant launched the latest iPhone SE, a new iPad Air, Mac Studio PC with a new M1 Ultra chipset, a new Studio Display monitor, and a new colour for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models. Apple has launched a new colour for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini, and a new colour for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max - both shades of green. The colour on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini is simply called green, while the iPhone 13 Pro colour is called “Alpine Green."

The new colours for iPhone 13 indicate at a new pattern from Apple where the Cupertino-based giant launches new colours for its smartphones mid-cycle. Last year, during the iPad Pro (M1) launch, Apple had unveiled a purple iPhone 12. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini in the new green colour will be available in the same storage options - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The prices of the smartphones also remain same as other colours at Rs 69,900 onwards for the iPhone 13 Mini and Rs 79,900 onwards for the iPhone 13. Pre-orders for the new colours start on March 11, and the sales start on March 18.

Besides the colour, everything else about the iPhones is the same. Apple has given the same OLED Retina display, powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, which now comes to the iPhone SE 2022 variant as well. The cameras also remain the same as other colour variants of the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 series was launched back in September last year and came with an improved battery life and better performance than the predecessors. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini come with the same 12-megapixel dual camera setups, while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come with triple rear cameras. Apple had launched the iPhone 13 series alongside the Apple Watch Series 7, the new iPad Mini, and a new iPad back in September 2021.

