iPhone 14, Apple Mixed Reality Headsets Will Come With Wi-Fi 6E: Apple Analyst

Apple iPhone 14 series will launch next year, and it will come with Wi-F 6E connectivity, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted. In his ltest investor note, Kuo has hinted that the Apple iPhone 14 and the rumoured Apple Mixed Reality headsets will come with Wi-Fi 6E. This, the TF Securities analyst said, will accelerate a broader industry shift to Wi-Fi 6E standard as other manufacturers will be motivated to adapt the new standard after Apple.

Kuo, as quoted in a report by MacRumours, said that other AR and VR devices from other companies like Meta will also offer Wi-Fi 6E. Kuo explained that Wi-Fi 6E will be key to providing high-speed wireless transmission required for AR and VR experiences. Kuo said that head-mounted display devices in 2022, 2023, and 2024 will offer Wi-Fi 6/6E, Wi-Fi 6E/7, and Wi-Fi 7, but it is unclear if this information is related to Apple’s product.

Advertisement

Kuo had previously mentioned that Apple’s headset is expected to feature Wi-Fi 6E but this is the first mention of the technology in iPhone 14. Before the launch of the iPhone 13 series, there were reports of it coming with Wi-Fi 6E, but the rumours never panned out.

Wi-Fi 6E is a nudge above Wi-Fi 6, as it offers better performance, lower latency, and faster data speed, extending into the 6GHz band. This means more airspace, resulting in higher bandwidth and less interference.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.