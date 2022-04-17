iPhone 14 Could Let You Send Text Without Having Network: What It Means

Apple is likely to offer satellite connectivity feature with the upcoming iPhone 14 series this year. Using this technology means people can send emergency text to services even when they are out of network range. Satellite network is not meant for regular internet browsing or checking your Instagram feed.

According to report this week, Apple is likely to offer satellite connectivity to the Apple Watch, and before that, iPhone users could get a taste of the feature, as early as this year.

Satellite connectivity helps in emergency situations, and the option will be available through the iPhone settings called Emergency message via Contacts, as per the report by Bloomberg. The details are sketchy right now, so we don’t even know which of the iPhone 14 models will get it.

Considering it’s an essential feature, Apple should bring it to all the devices, but we’ll know more about that later in the year. Apple bringing satellite connectivity to the iPhone could encourage other phone makers to make the move as well.

For now, we can say that the iPhone 14 series is expected to bring a lot of improvements on its predecessor. The company is expected to ditch the Mini this year for a regular iPhone 14 Max for buyers.

It could change the screen layout for the Pro models, and bring the ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate feature to all the iPhone 14 devices.

The camera bump on the Pro’s are expected to become larger, thanks to the possible inclusion of a 48-megapixel sensor at the back. All these changes are definitely going to pinch your wallets further, if multiple leaked reports are to be believed.

We are likely to hear on this and more about the iPhone 14 series over the next months, in the build-up to the iPhone 14 launch, which should be happening around September this year.

