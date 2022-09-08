The dust is starting to settle after the Apple ‘Far Out’ September event with numerous key launches to look forward to. Now, starting with the iPhone 14 Series, the upgrades seem iterative for the standard 14 models but on the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro models get a fair share of upgrades, allowing for an even more refined product for the consumers.

Now, if you already have a 13 Series iPhone, should you upgrade to the new iPhone 14/14 Pro? Or let’s say, you are in the market for a new iPhone, what would be the smarter choice - Buying the new iPhone 14 Series or saving money by choosing to buy, now discounted, 13 Series? Read on to learn about the key differences that you can expect. Also, do note that, like the past few years, Apple has discontinued the older iPhone 13 Pro to prevent it from cannibalizing iPhone 14 sales.

WATCH VIDEO: iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Should You Upgrade?

iPhone 14/14 Plus Vs 14 Pro/14 Pro Max

First things first, we finally have a bigger vanilla iPhone in the lineup with the introduction of the iPhone 14 Plus. Bringing the old moniker back, Apple is delivering a larger 6.7" OLED display that matches the display size of the more premium iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, unlike the Pro models, the vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus do not feature the bells and whistles, including the 120 Hz ProMotion displays that the Pro models come with. Pro models have ditched the notch in favour of a pill-shaped cutout that Apple is calling the ‘Dynamic Island’ while the vanilla models still get the same notch from last year.

Apple is also promising the “longest battery life ever" on an iPhone with up to 26 hours of video playback for the iPhone 14 Plus, but according to Apple’s website, the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro Max features a longer video playback of 29 hours. The iPhone 14 also sees a jump of one hour compared to the older iPhone 13.

Speaking of specifications, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature last year’s A15 Bionic chip that initially debuted with the iPhone 13 lineup. It’s a different story with the iPhone 14 Pro, as the more premium offerings get the new A16 Bionic chipset. The new A16 Bionic includes a five-core GPU, a 16-core neural engine, two high-performance cores, four efficiency cores, and two efficiency cores. This configuration allows it to process up to 17 trillion operations per second. The cheaper iPhone 14 gets 4 GB RAM, while the Pro models get 6 GB RAM. The base storage is 128 GB for both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

WATCH VIDEO: Brazil Bans Sale Of iPhones Without Chargers

iPhone 14/14 Pro Vs iPhone 13/13 Pro Series: Worth Upgrading?

Apart from features like the new Emergency SOS via satellite and new camera sensors, the iPhone 14 is more or less very reminiscent of last years iPhone 13 models. Not only does the new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus get the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13, but the overall design remains exactly the same.

Apple is claiming that a newer internal design allows for better thermal efficiency, but all things considered, there’s not a lot that’s different. The newer cameras, however, are a different story. The new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus get an updated 12-megapixel camera with a bigger sensor and an f/1.5 aperture, allowing for better low-light performance. Apple also claims that their new ‘Photonic Engine’ image pipeline allows for 2X better front and ultrawide camera performance and 2.5X better main sensor imaging.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, on the contrary, introduce an all-new 48 megapixel quad-pixel sensor main camera that uses pixel binning by combining four pixels into one, roughly producing 12 megapixel images with individual pixels sizing in at 2.44 µm each. Compared to last year’s iPhone 13 Pro, the new 48 megapixel camera is 65% larger, according to Apple.

Base storage and RAM are the same as last year, with iPhone 14 and 14 Plus offering 4GB/128GB configuration as base, and iPhone 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max with 6GB/128GB base offerings.

Conclusion

With everything said, only the Pro models offer worthwhile updates this year with the vanilla iPhone 14 models offering a more refined, iterative experience compared to last year. So, unless you absolutely need the better battery life that the iPhone 14 Plus brings to the table, the iPhone 13 is still a good deal and especially more so with the now discounted price tag.

Apple has not increased the iPhone pricing in markets like USA but in India, we get a price jump of Rs 10,000 for iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, taking the price to Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,39,900 respectively but if you are looking forward to buying the iPhone 14 Pro or the 14 Pro Max, you can expect to be pleasantly delighted with new features including the ‘Display Island,’ and new 48 megapixel quad-pixel main camera allowing for better imaging.

