iPhone 14 Now Made In India: Watch Video

Apple has now started manufacturing the latest iPhone 14 model in India. The company confirmed it via Reuters on Monday, making it the sixth iPhone model to be locally manufactured in the country. The iPhone 14 series launched just a few weeks back and is now available for buyers across stores.

But this is the first time when a new iPhone model is being manufactured in India, so early after its launch in the market. Apple is relying on Foxconn’s support to manufacture the iPhone 14 in India. The new Made-in-India iPhone 14 is manufactured at Foxconn’s factory in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

Here’s the video where we give you all the details about the iPhone 14 make in India.

Advertisement

Apple started its made-in-India journey with the iPhone SE in 2017. Since then, it has manufactured the iPhone 6S, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and even the iPhone 13. All these models are the vanilla versions, as Apple still hasn’t moved the iPhone Pro models out of China but that could change in the coming years.

Apple has viewed India as an alternative hub for its manufacturing needs. The company’s over-reliance on China has come at a cost in the past few years.

It also doesn’t help that the US and China geopolitical tensions can be a worry for the Cupertino-based giant. Reports have also indicated that Apple could use India for 25 per cent of the global iPhone production by 2025.

Advertisement

The company has so far shied away from manufacturing the iPad, Macs and even the AirPods in the country, but that isn’t far when Apple will have all these products manufactured in India, not only for the domestic market but for global shipments as well.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here